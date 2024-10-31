UFC 310 Rumor Killer Regarding Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira
It doesn't appear likely that Alex Pereira will be fighting on the UFC 310 card.
The UFC is now without a headliner for its year-end pay-per-view event. The card was supposed to feature welterweight champion Belal Muhammad putting his gold at stake against Shavkat Rakhmonov due to a bone infection in his foot.
Rumors began swirling on social media claiming that the UFC has reached out to "Poatan" to save the day once again. As it turns out, those rumors aren't true.
SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV REACTS TO UFC 310 CANCELLATION, CALLS FOR INTERIM TITLE
Alex Pereira Has Not Been Offered Late UFC 310 Headlining Spot
During "The Boys in the Back" show, Ariel Helwani addressed the noise claiming Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev was offered as a late replacement for the UFC 310 main event. Pereira's team has notified Helwani that they have not been offered the fight at this time.
Furthermore, the team says that "Poatan" is already booked for several trips that he intends to fulfill.
It's another rumor put to rest, although very few fans would've been surprised if Pereira did indeed step up on short notice yet again. "Poatan" has stepped up for the UFC throughout 2024 and if anyone deserves some time away from the Octagon, it's him.
Stick with MMA Knockout on SI for the latest updates on the UFC 310 card.
DRICUS DU PLESSIS SENDS GRIM WARNING TO KHAMZAT CHIMAEV & SEAN STRICKLAND
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.