UFC 311 Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results - Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 is set to take place this Saturday (January 18), and today 28 fighters will step onto the scale in Los Angeles, CA to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s main event is a rematch between UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, who is set for his first shot at UFC gold and previously lost a decision to Makhachev in his promotional debut back in 2019.
UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to defend his title for the first time against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event, and ahead of UFC 311 the undefeated Nurmagomedov is currently lined as a sizeable favorite to unseat the Georgian.
The main card also includes a matchup between former light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, as well as a battle between top-ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano. Middleweights Kevin Holland and Reinier de Ridder will open the Pay-Per-View portion of the event, and the night’s prelims also include several big names and plenty of intriguing matchups.
The weigh-ins for UFC 311 are set to kick off today at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC, followed by the full results for every fighter competing at the event.
UFC 311 Main Card
• Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 – For the UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – For the UFC Bantamweight Championship
• Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill
• Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
• Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
UFC 311 Preliminary Card
• Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
• Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
• Zach Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
UFC 311 Early Preliminary Card
• Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
• Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
• Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
• Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj
• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
