UFC Adds 3 Veteran Fights to Tampa Card
UFC Tampa continues to receive high-profile fights.
In their most recent announcement on October 30, the UFC announced three more fights for the December 14 Florida Fight Night, including two fan-favorite veteran fighters.
'Killer' Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
UFC veteran Cub Swanson will make his 25th Octagon appearance when he takes on Billy Quarantillo, a scrappy striker known for his pace and entertaining fights. Swanson and Quarantillo are looking to recoup after losses to Andre Fili and Youssef Zalal, respectively.
While Swanson has lost double the fights in the UFC, his most recent finish losses have all stemmed from leg or body attacks, while Quarantillo was knocked stiff by Edson Barboza in mid-2023, and later submitted by Youssef Zalal in March this year.
Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
Michael Johnson rebounded from a devastating knockout against Diego Ferreira by spoiling the UFC debut of Darrius Flowers in February. 'The Menace' has been hit-and-miss throughout his career, but still proves to be a dangerous test for up-and-comers.
Ottman Azaitar was an exciting prospect before back-to-back knockout losses in 2022 and 2023. 'Bulldozer' burst onto the scene with one of the most brutal one-shot knockouts in UFC history at UFC 243. He was released from the UFC in 2021 after breaking COVID-19 safety protocols and given a 'second chance', though he still took two years away from the Octagon afterwards.
Now riding a two-fight losing streak after returning without his spark, Azaitar fights to keep his spot on the UFC roster.
Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick
Tracy Cortez looks to bounce back from her first UFC defeat at the hands of Rose Namajunas in July. She'll be fighting Miranda Maverick, who earns her shot at the flyweight rankings after putting together a three-fight winning streak.
