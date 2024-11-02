UFC Edmonton Live Results & Highlights – Moreno vs. Albazi
The UFC heads to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this Saturday (November 2) for a UFC Fight Night card topped by a fair of pivotal flyweight matchups.
Moreno vs. Albazi
The main event will see two-time flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno try to end Amir Albazi’s unbeaten run in the UFC.
UFC Fight Night Edmonton Preview – Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
“The Assassin Baby” is currently on a two-fight skid after Brandon Royval replaced Albazi for a UFC Fight Night main event in February and earned a split decision against the former champion, and this matchup in Edmonton will mark the first time Albazi has entered the cage since taking a split decision of his own over Kai Kara-France in June of last year.
The co-main event is another huge flyweight bout between #3-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield and two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.
UFC Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
“Thug Rose” has impressively rebounded from a loss in her flyweight debut with back-to-back wins, and she’ll try to hand Blanchfield a second-straight loss after “Cold Blooded” came up short for the first time in her UFC career against Manon Fiorot in March.
Standout bouts from the rest of the main card include the UFC’s all-time knockout leader Derrick Lewis taking on the undefeated Jhonata Diniz in a heavyweight clash. Mike Malott and Trevin Giles will also kick off the main card action after an eight-fight prelim card that’s highlighted by intriguing matchups such as Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry and Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal.
The prelims are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (November 2), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi Full Card Predictions
Main Card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
• Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
• Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary Card ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Muhoz
• Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
• Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
• Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
• Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
• Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
• Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic
