UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
The UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV tonight (February 15) for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by top middleweight contenders.
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
The main event will see Gregory Rodrigues attempt to vault into the middleweight rankings when he meets former title challenger Jared Cannonier.
“Killa Gorilla” is currently on his first two-fight skid since dropping down to the middleweight division, while Rodrigues has collected three-straight victories and most recently halted Christian Leroy Duncan’s winning streak at UFC 304 in July.
Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
The co-main event is a pivotal featherweight bout between perennial contender Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal.
As with the night’s headliner, Katter enters the night looking to snap his current losing skid, while Zalal finds himself on the verge of a featherweight ranking after he rejoined the UFC last year and submitted three-straight opponents.
The main card will also see Dylan Budka try to avoid dropping to 0-3 in the UFC when he meets Edmen Shahbazyan after Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov meet in an intriguing lightweight bout. Rodolfo Vieira and Andre Petroski will square off in a fight that should provide some high-level grappling exchanges, and the main card opens with Jose Delgado’s promotional debut against Connor Matthews.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of the event. The prelims for are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Fight Night Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
• Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
• Ismael Bonfim vs. Nasim Sadykhov
• Rodolfo Viera vs. Andre Petroski
• Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
• Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar
• Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
• Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
• Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
• Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
