UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights - Burns vs. Brady
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
The UFC is back with another Fight Night card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 7) and top welterweight contenders are set to meet in the night's main event.
The main event will see #6-ranked Gilbert Burns try to avoid dropping three fights in a row when he meets #8-ranked Sean Brady.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Preview
Brady rebounded from the first loss of his professional career when he returned last December and scored a submission-win over Kelvin Gastelum, and now he’ll try to vault into welterweight title contention when he meets a former title challenger in Burns.
The night’s co-main event is a huge women’s flyweight bout featuring former UFC Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade and Natália Silva.
“Bate Estaca” has won back-to-back fights after she was previously finished in three-straight bouts, and now she’s moving back up to flyweight to face an opponent that’s riding the momentum of an 11-fight win streak that includes an unbeaten run in the UFC.
The rest of the main card also includes an excellent featherweight scrap between Kyle Nelson and Steve Garcia as well as Cody Durden stepping in on short-notice to fight Matt Schnell.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Trevor Peek and Yanal Ashmouz are scheduled to kick off the main card action, and the prelims are highlighted by a number of intriguing matchups such as the all-Brazilian flyweight scrap between André Lima and Felipe dos Santos.
Nelson and Dylan Budka both missed weight ahead of their respective bouts, but those matchups will still proceed as scheduled and each fighter will forfeit a portion of their fight purse to Garcia and Andre Petroski.
The prelims are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 7), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Picks & Predictions
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
• Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs. Natália Silva
• Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
• Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
• Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
• Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
• André Lima vs. Felipe dos Santos
• Gabriel Santos vs. Yizha
• Jacquelne Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
• Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
• Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
