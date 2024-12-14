UFC Fight Night Tampa Live Results & Highlights – Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
The UFC closes out its 2024 calendar this Saturday (December 14) with a UFC Fight Night card at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
The main event will see Colby Covington attempt to keep his hopes of another welterweight title shot alive when he takes on #9-ranked contender Joaquin Buckley.
Colby Covington Explains Lack of Trash Talk with ‘Nobody’ Joaquin Buckley
“Chaos” is coming off a third failed undisputed title bid against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, and now the former interim titleholder is tasked with handing Buckley his first welterweight loss after stepping in to replace Ian Machado Garry at UFC Tampa.
The co-main event is a featherweight clash between Billy Quarantillo and longtime WEC and UFC veteran Cub Swanson.
Both men have alternated wins and losses across their last seven fights, and after each of them came up short in their only other outings this year they’ll try to avoid suffering back-to-back defeats in what should be an entertaining featherweight scrap.
UFC Tampa Preview - Covington vs. Buckley Best Fights & Full Card
The main card also features an intriguing matchup between top flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Bruno Silva, as well as a light heavyweight tilt where the formerly-unbeaten Victor Petrino returns to face Dustin Jacoby.
Daniel Marcos and Adrian Yanez will square off in a huge bantamweight matchup after light heavyweights Navajo Stirling and Tuco Tokkos kick off the main card, and the prelims for UFC Tampa also boast standout fights like Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar and Drakkar Klose vs. Joel Alvarez.
UFC Fight Night Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Full Odds & Best Bets
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts at UFC Tampa. The prelims are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (December 14) before the main card at 10:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
• Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
• Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva
• Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
• Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
• Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
• Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
• Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
• Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
• Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
• Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
• Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.