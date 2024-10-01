UFC Fighter Stuns Fans With Retirement Decision Following Inactivity
One fighter on the UFC roster has announced that he is stepping away from pro MMA competition.
The fight game can be unforgiving at times, even amid success. Setbacks can and often do happen when you're in an industry that requires you to put your body on the line. For Alexander Munoz, the injuries just kept piling on.
It's in this moment that Munoz has decided it's best to focus on his health and family rather than continuing to compete inside the Octagon.
Alexander Munoz Leaves UFC to Focus on Family
Alex Behunin of MMAMania took to his X account to share the email Alexander Munoz sent to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby announcing his retirement.
"I've been reluctant to share the extent of these injuries out of concern that they could be targeted in future fights, but after much reflection, I have decided that it's time to focus on preserving what's left of my body for the future. My wife and I are planning to start a family this year, and I want to ensure that I can be fully present and healthy for them. It's with a heavy heart, that I have decided to step away from the UFC roster. I want to give the next guy his chance while I still have the ability to enjoy a healthy future with my family. Thank you again for everything — for your support, your belief in me, and for giving me every opportunity to succeed."
In the email, Munoz detailed suffering a torn PCL and two full reconstructions on his left knee. Tears in his right elbow and a separated AC joint in his right shoulder made matters worse for his career aspirations.
Munoz's last fight took place back in July 2023. He defeated Carl Deaton III via unanimous decision on the prelims of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. He ends his pro MMA career with a record of 7-2.
