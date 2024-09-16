UFC Fighter's Horrific Injury Will Make You Look Away
Irene Aldana suffered several facial lacerations in her UFC 306 feature prelim fight with Norma Dumont on September 14, and the damage was worse than you'd expect.
UFC 306 at Sphere was a flagship event for the UFC, with groundbreaking use of Sphere's indoor display and lighting. While the prelim fights delivered a spectacular submission and a knockout, none could compare to Aldana vs. Dumont, which turned into a scene straight from a horror movie.
A clash of heads at the end of round two opened up a huge laceration on Aldana's forehead. She already suffered a broken nose and fought through the entirety of round three, with Dumont targeting the injury with jabs and elbows. Shockingly, the fight wasn't stopped, and Aldana lost the fight by unanimous decision.
By that time, Aldana's face was a bloody mess, and the laceration on her forehead made for one of the more gruesome and squeamish injuries in UFC history.
Look away if you're squeamish...
Video of Irene Aldana's Post-Fight Injury
To make matters worse, The UFC Doctor shared video footage of her injury after the fight before it was stitched up. It takes the lead for the worst cut in UFC history.
We'll warn you again, look away if you're faint-hearted... Swipe to see the unstitched wound.
Now, Aldana is stitched up and making a speedy recovery.
