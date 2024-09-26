UFC Free Fight: Alex Pereira's Stunning Head Kick KO Over Jiri Prochazka
Alex Pereira's rapid ascent in the UFC was thanks to pivotal fights like his UFC 303 rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka.
Pereira and Prochazka's first encounter at UFC 295 in November 2023 was an instant classic. Pereira came away with the light heavyweight title, but the result was contentious. Despite being dropped by a short left hook and slumped by strikes up close, Prochazka recovered quickly and gave the appearance of an early stoppage.
Prochazka was winning the fight until the stoppage, so a rematch was in order. But nobody could have predicted how decisively the second fight would end.
Pereira and Prochazka faced off for the second time at UFC 303, replacing the botched Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.
'Poatan' looked nigh untouchable, keeping Prochazka at bay with kicks and his patented left hook. A desperate Prochazka would walk into range with his hands low in the dying seconds of round one, only to be met by Pereira's left hook. Had the buzzer not saved 'BJP', the fight could have been over.
This still didn't help Prochazka, as five seconds into round two, Pereira capitalised on Prochazka reaching for low kicks by throwing a high switch kick which almost knocked him unconsious. He followed up with strikes on the ground to put a cap on their rivalry.
You can watch the whole fight free on YouTube courtesy of UFC.
