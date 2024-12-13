UFC-Killer? New League Signs Former Champs, Stacked Roster With Dozens of Stars
New team-based MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL) is set to make its debut in April 2025.
The promotion offers a fresh perspective on team-based mixed martial arts, with an incentive and revenue share plan for athletes and coaches on the roster. "Fighters earn a fair share of the revenue generated from events, ensuring their success is directly linked to the league’s success. (GFL)"
On Wednesday's Ariel Helwani show, former PFL COO and WSOF Founder and CEO Darren Owen announced the debut of GFL in the new year.
"We're launching six global teams, four different continents," Owen announced. "And we're launching our proof of concept season starting in April."
How the GFL Works & Roster Reveal
GFL Season Structure
While details haven't been revealed, the GFL will operate on a season structure similar to PFL. The official GFL website shows that the 'regular season' will pit six cities (teams) against one another to determine 'seeds' for the semi-finals, finals, and tournament championship.
GFL Points System
"Every fight has four points available," according to the GFL website. This also operates similarly to the PFL, where fighters get more or less points for whether they win or how they finish their fights. Whereas the PFL awards bonus points for round finishes, the GFL looks to only offer up to four points to a team.
'Top-50 Most Followed Fighters' Reveal
In a press release, the GFL revealed their top 50 athletes by social media reach. Notable names include:
- Tyron Woodley
- Fabricio Werdum
- Anthony Pettis
- Junior Dos Santos
- Luke Rockhold
- Andrei Arlovski
- Frank Mir
- Benson Henderson
- Alexey Oleynik
- Wanderlei Silva
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Thiago Santos
- Kevin Lee
- Marlon Moraes
- Gegard Mousasi
The full signed roster can be found on their website, with other notable names including:
- Robelis Despaigne: 6'8" Bronze Medalist TKD Olympian
- Stuart Austin: Only man to finish Tom Aspinall
- Rousimar Palhares
- Jeremy Stephens
- Jimmie Rivera
- Pannie Kianzad
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.