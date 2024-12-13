MMA Knockout

UFC-Killer? New League Signs Former Champs, Stacked Roster With Dozens of Stars

Everything you need to know about the Global Fight League (GFL).

Mathew Riddle

GFL

New team-based MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL) is set to make its debut in April 2025.

The promotion offers a fresh perspective on team-based mixed martial arts, with an incentive and revenue share plan for athletes and coaches on the roster. "Fighters earn a fair share of the revenue generated from events, ensuring their success is directly linked to the league’s success. (GFL)"

On Wednesday's Ariel Helwani show, former PFL COO and WSOF Founder and CEO Darren Owen announced the debut of GFL in the new year.

"We're launching six global teams, four different continents," Owen announced. "And we're launching our proof of concept season starting in April."

How the GFL Works & Roster Reveal

GFL Season Structure

While details haven't been revealed, the GFL will operate on a season structure similar to PFL. The official GFL website shows that the 'regular season' will pit six cities (teams) against one another to determine 'seeds' for the semi-finals, finals, and tournament championship.

GFL Season Format
GFL

GFL Points System

"Every fight has four points available," according to the GFL website. This also operates similarly to the PFL, where fighters get more or less points for whether they win or how they finish their fights. Whereas the PFL awards bonus points for round finishes, the GFL looks to only offer up to four points to a team.

GFL points system
GFL

'Top-50 Most Followed Fighters' Reveal

In a press release, the GFL revealed their top 50 athletes by social media reach. Notable names include:

Top 50 most followed fighters who have signed with GFL
GFL

The full signed roster can be found on their website, with other notable names including:

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

