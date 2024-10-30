UFC Knockout King Wants Rematch With 'Scumbag' Daniel Cormier
If Derrick Lewis could run one fight back from his career, it would be against retired ex-double champion Daniel Cormier.
Lewis, the current record-holder for knockouts in the UFC (15), fought Cormier for the heavyweight title in 2018 and lost by second-round submission.
'That Guy's a Piece of S***,' Lewis Blasts Cormier
Speaking to reporters at the UFC Edmonton media day on October 30, 'The Black Beast' gave his scathing critique of 'DC'.
"[I'd probably rematch] DC [Cormier]," Lewis explained. "Because that one's still not sitting right with me... Do people really like DC like that? I told DC in his face, man... that guy's a piece of s***. ... He's a scumbag man. F*** DC."
Lewis and Cormier have exchanged jabs before, with Lewis humorously blaming their rivalry on Cormier's Popeyes commercial. However, Lewis maintains that the ad is only part of the story.
"...DC knows why," Lewis continued. "And everyone knows why until he disrespected Popeyes Chicken... But other than that, he's a piece of s***."
Lewis, 39, fights undefeated heavyweight prospect Jhonata Diniz in the main card feature fight of UFC Edmonton on November 2. Meanwhile, Cormier, 45, is retired as a professional fighter and resides as one of the UFC commentary team.
