UFC Live Results & Highlights: Moicano vs. BSD in Paris
The UFC returns to Paris with a blockbuster night of fights, headlined by a lightweight showdown between French phenom Benoit Saint-Denis and Brazilian grappler Renato 'Moicano' Carneiro.
In the co-main event, 'All-In' Brendan Allen takes on Nassourdine Imavov in a potential middleweight title eliminator. Allen believes he'll have done enough to earn a title shot with a victory.
Fans are also privy to dynamite matchups featuring Matt Frevola, Bryan Battle, Joanderson Brito, and many more. Check out MMAKO's breakdown of the best fights for more information.
MMAKO will be here live on Saturday, September 28, at 12 pm ET to provide you with live results and highlights for UFC Paris. Bookmark this space.
UFC Paris Results & Highlights
Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan
Nora Cornolle vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano
Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales
L'udovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan
Fares Ziam Matt Frevola
Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda
Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle
William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
