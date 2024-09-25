MMA Knockout

UFC Live Results & Highlights: Moicano vs. BSD in Paris

Results and highlights for UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis

Mathew Riddle

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to Paris with a blockbuster night of fights, headlined by a lightweight showdown between French phenom Benoit Saint-Denis and Brazilian grappler Renato 'Moicano' Carneiro.

In the co-main event, 'All-In' Brendan Allen takes on Nassourdine Imavov in a potential middleweight title eliminator. Allen believes he'll have done enough to earn a title shot with a victory.

Fans are also privy to dynamite matchups featuring Matt Frevola, Bryan Battle, Joanderson Brito, and many more. Check out MMAKO's breakdown of the best fights for more information.

MMAKO will be here live on Saturday, September 28, at 12 pm ET to provide you with live results and highlights for UFC Paris. Bookmark this space.

UFC Paris Results & Highlights

Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan

Nora Cornolle vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano

Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales

L'udovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan

Fares Ziam Matt Frevola

Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle

William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News