UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Stay up-to-date with live results from UFC Macau, headlined by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Former champ meets former champ at UFC Macau.

The Headliner

The UFC returns to China for the first time in over 5 years with a card headlined not by Chinese champ Zhang Weili, but by a main event with massive title implications between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan looks to put together back-to-back wins, while Figueiredo shoots for 4-0 at 135lbs since his move up from flyweight, where he reigned as champion twice.

UFC Fight Night Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Card Predictions

Figueiredo's as active as ever, entering his fourth fight in less than a year, with the Russian taking more of a slow build, returning from a decision-win over Song Yadong at UFC 299.

More Fights

Following a closely-contested title fight with Zhang Weili, former title challenger Yan Xiaonan is back fighting down the ladder against #10-ranked contender, "Baby Shark" Tabatha Ricci - winner of 6 of her last seven fights.

Alongside Xiaonan, 8 other fighters on the card fly the colors of China, including undefeated newcomer Cong Wang, who made quite the first impression in her UFC debut with a 62-second KO of Victoria Leonardo in August.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo takes place from the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

UFC Macau Results

ESPN+ Main Card (6AM ET)

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Xiaonan Yan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov

Cong Wang vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Ozzy Diaz vs. Mingyang Zhang

ESPN+ Prelims (3AM ET)


Su Young You vs. Balgyn Jenisuly


Kiru Sahota vs. Dong Hoon Choi


Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi


Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel


Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa


Long Xiao vs. Quang Le


Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Nikolas Motta

