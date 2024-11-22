UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Former champ meets former champ at UFC Macau.
The Headliner
The UFC returns to China for the first time in over 5 years with a card headlined not by Chinese champ Zhang Weili, but by a main event with massive title implications between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.
Yan looks to put together back-to-back wins, while Figueiredo shoots for 4-0 at 135lbs since his move up from flyweight, where he reigned as champion twice.
UFC Fight Night Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Card Predictions
Figueiredo's as active as ever, entering his fourth fight in less than a year, with the Russian taking more of a slow build, returning from a decision-win over Song Yadong at UFC 299.
More Fights
Following a closely-contested title fight with Zhang Weili, former title challenger Yan Xiaonan is back fighting down the ladder against #10-ranked contender, "Baby Shark" Tabatha Ricci - winner of 6 of her last seven fights.
Alongside Xiaonan, 8 other fighters on the card fly the colors of China, including undefeated newcomer Cong Wang, who made quite the first impression in her UFC debut with a 62-second KO of Victoria Leonardo in August.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo takes place from the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.
UFC Macau Results
ESPN+ Main Card (6AM ET)
Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Xiaonan Yan vs. Tabatha Ricci
Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov
Cong Wang vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg
Ozzy Diaz vs. Mingyang Zhang
ESPN+ Prelims (3AM ET)
Su Young You vs. Balgyn Jenisuly
Kiru Sahota vs. Dong Hoon Choi
Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi
Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa
Long Xiao vs. Quang Le
Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Nikolas Motta
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) The Schmo on Interviewing Conor McGregor, Stardom in MMA Media
- UFC Reportedly Planning 2 Mexico Events in 2025, Including Noche UFC 3
- Ex-Champion Reportedly Rebooked for UFC 310 after Last-Minute Fight Cancellation
- Ring Announcer Big Mo on Mike Tyson Return Fight: ‘Never Heard a Pop Like That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.