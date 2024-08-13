UFC Newcomer's Contract 'Terminated' & Served 2 Year Ban After Steroid Use
Joilton Lutterbach, a UFC newcomer scheduled to debut at UFC Saudi Arabia in June before failing a urine sample, has been expelled from the promotion and rendered ineligible for 24 months following an anti-doping violation.
PFL 8 2024 Playoffs Fight Card Preview: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira 2
According to the UFC's official statement, Lutterbach tested positive for a form of anabolic steroid "that is prohibited at all times" in a urine sample collected before the UFC Saudi event. Lutterbach was caught after accepting the fight on extremely short notice; his scheduled opponent, Shara Magomedov, was initially slated to fight Ihor Potieira.
"Upon being notified by UFC personnel of the positive test on June 20, 2024, at the UFC host hotel in Saudi Arabia, Lutterbach admitted to extensive use of drostanolone in the months before he was signed to a UFC contract."
Lutterbach also admitted the fact in an Instagram post on June 20, where he openly admitted to steroid use but thought he was "in the clear" after a period of non-use.
PFL News: Huge Lightweight Fight Reportedly Added to PPV Super Fights Card
Lutterbach's contract was "immediately" terminated. His suspension began on June 23, 2023, and will expire on June 23, 2026. This presumably means he will be able to compete in other promotions.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.