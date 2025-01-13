UFC Next? Matchmaker Mick Maynard Watches 3 New Champions Get Crowned at Fury FC 100
Winning a title on the regional MMA scene is still a big thing in 2025.
Three fighters tasted their first pro championships at Fury FC 100 - a milestone event for the Texas-based promotion in Houston this past Sunday.
Sam Kilmer Captures Title At 23
Headliner Sam Kilmer, a 23-year-old prospect that’s fought the who’s-who on the regional scene, tested himself yet again versus Dana White's Contender Series alumni Shimon Smotritsky.
Smotritsky had a lot of hype heading into the main event slot - as he should, given that he was undefeated outside of a loss on Dana White's Contender Series. But it was Kilmer who stole the show, dominating Smotritsky to get a finish in the first 2 minutes of their five-round fight.
Kilmer stayed on Smotritsky like glue with an early takedown and also a secured a back take on the feet, which came seconds after Smotritsky illegally grabbed the cage in an effort to stop another takedown. Kilmer came out on top, snatching the neck from the backpack position for a standing rear-naked choke.
With three wins in a row, a UFC call isn’t out of the question for the 8-4 Kilmer. The young gun previously beat former UFC fighter Joshua Quinlan and became the first man to defeat Shane Keefe. Two of Kilmer’s losses are to the undefeated prospect Mansher Khera and Kody Steele, a current UFC fighter.
Alden Coria Dethrones Top Prospect Paris Moran
An incredible upset took place in the first of three Fury FC 100 title fights between Paris Moran and Alden Coria.
The champ Moran was thought to be a shoo-in for the UFC, boasting a five-fight win streak since his loss to Joshua Van. Moran would go out the same way he did against current UFC standout Van and lose by TKO, overwhelmed by a swarm of punches on the ground after Coria scored a knockdown.
In disbelief, Coria stayed on the canvas, the 26-year-old understandably emotional after winning his first pro title in emphatic fashion.
"[UFC] will sign this dude no questions asked. Never fought a can for the record," Aaron La Farge, a former opponent of Coria's told MMA Knockout post-fight.
Moran would be Coria's third win in a row, improving his record to 10-3 as Fury FC's newly-crowned flyweight champion.
Another Upset In The Co-Main Event
It’s not every day Fury crowns a two-time champ, but that was the case for Cameron Graves when he met Justice Torres in the Fury FC 100 co-main event.
Graves showed why he shouldn’t have been the underdog, as the crafty veteran used experience as a weapon across five rounds of action.
Graves wasn't able to pick up a finish over a bright Fury prospect in Torres, instead going the distance to win the title back by unanimous decision. Graves called for a UFC contract post-fight, with matchmaker Mick Maynard in the building watching.
Watch Out For "El Tanke"
Also on the UFC's radar is Chile's Chris Ewert, a 7-0 slugger with 5 KO's to his name.
"El Tanke" outstruck a durable Reese Watkins for a decision victory. Ewert has a 26-0 amateur kickboxing record and 4-0 pro record, and he went 7 for 7 on KO's in amateur MMA.
