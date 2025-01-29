UFC star Conor McGregor goes viral at college basketball game
Nobody pumps up a crowd quite like Conor McGregor.
McGregor 'BYU Fan Confirmed'
The world of college basketball was in for a surprise when the UFC superstar attended Tuesday night's game between BYU and Baylor, which saw the Cougars beat the Bears 93-89 in overtime. Perhaps, Ireland's McGregor was the good luck charm BYU needed - hyping up the crowd courtside.
Ariel Helwani shoots down Logan Paul-Jake Paul potential fight announcement
The former two-division champion led the crowd with a B-Y-U chant that was heard throughout the J. Willard Marriott Center. There to watch college basketball with the best seats in the house, McGregor recieved a standing ovation from the fans.
McGregor Provides Update On Next Fight
McGregor's been making the rounds on social media as of late, attending last weekend's packed 17,000+ fan show at BKFC Knuckle Mania to the energetic BYU game in Utah.
Former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor has hilarious interaction with NBA star
"The Notorious" hasn't fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, injuries getting in the way of his scheduled return at UFC 303 last summer.
"Discussions ongoing, God-willing this year," McGregor said, when asked what's next for him.
More UFC & MMA News
• (Exclusive) Youssef Zalal talks Las Vegas fight with top UFC contender Calvin Kattar
• Charles Oliveira's manager delivers harsh reality check on Conor McGregor's fighting future
• Alex Pereira details fight talks with Jon Jones, comments on Tom Aspinall matchup
• Ex-hockey player in 'great spirits' after terrifying BKFC knockout goes viral
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.