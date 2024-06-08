UFC Tonight: UFC Louisville Free Live Stream, Cannonier vs. Imavov (Watch Along)
The next UFC middleweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Louisville.
UFC Fight Night Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Predictions
UFC mainstay and three-weight knockout king Jared Cannonier takes on French-Russian sniper Nassourdine Imavov in a high-stakes main event. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes returns to steady his ship after a four-fight losing streak. 'The Devastator' has had a delayed return after life-threatening blood clots earlier this year; he faces former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby.
The undercard also plays host to a wealth of high-octane fights, including the return of Miguel Baeza, Raul Rosas Jr., Carlos Prates, and more. Fans will also be pleased to see India's first-ever female UFC fighter opening the card. Puja 'The Cyclone' Tomar boasts a 75% finish rate.
UFC Fight Night Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov Live Results & Highlights
Fight fans will be able to watch along live with UFC veteran Jens Pulver, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on YouTube (stream below).
UFC Fight Night Louisville Preview: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
