UFC Tonight: UFC Louisville Free Live Stream, Cannonier vs. Imavov (Watch Along)

Watch along with UFC Louisville.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

The next UFC middleweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Louisville.

UFC Fight Night Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Predictions

UFC mainstay and three-weight knockout king Jared Cannonier takes on French-Russian sniper Nassourdine Imavov in a high-stakes main event. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes returns to steady his ship after a four-fight losing streak. 'The Devastator' has had a delayed return after life-threatening blood clots earlier this year; he faces former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby.

The undercard also plays host to a wealth of high-octane fights, including the return of Miguel Baeza, Raul Rosas Jr., Carlos Prates, and more. Fans will also be pleased to see India's first-ever female UFC fighter opening the card. Puja 'The Cyclone' Tomar boasts a 75% finish rate.

UFC Fight Night Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov Live Results & Highlights

Fight fans will be able to watch along live with UFC veteran Jens Pulver, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on YouTube (stream below).

UFC Fight Night Louisville Preview: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov


