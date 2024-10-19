UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs. Pereira Start Time, Stream, Odds
The UFC is back at the APEX for the second straight week, headlined by a pair of middleweights. Anthony Hernandez faces Michel Pereira in a five-round main event.
Both men are on five-fight winning streaks, likely needing a win to stay in the thick of the middleweight title picture.
Pereira holds the striking edge. Thirty-seven percent of his wins have come by KO/TKO, with his most recent one being last October against Andre Petroski. Pereira’s previous win, however, came against Ihor Potieria in May, when he needed only 54 seconds to secure a guillotine choke and earn a performance bonus.
Meanwhile, despite numerous cancellations, Hernandez has put together a stellar eight-fight UFC run since making his debut in 2019.
The card features 11 fights, with the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the U.S.
UFC Vegas 99 Updated Betting Odds
The event marks the second-to-last October UFC event before traveling to Abu Dhabi next Saturday for a stacked pay-per-view offering.
It also continues the UFC's consecutive events streak, which began at the end of September and continues through the week before Thanksgiving in November. In December, the UFC closes the year with back-to-back events spearheaded by UFC 310 Dec. 7.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings and are subject to change at any time.
- Anthony Hernandez (-142) vs. Michel Pereira (+120)
- Rob Font (+410) vs. Kyler Phillips (-550)
- Jake Hadley (-500) vs. Cameron Smotherman (+380)
- Charles Johnson (-250) vs. Sumudaerji (+205)
- Darren Elkins (-125) vs. Daniel Pineda (-112)
- Matheus Nicolau (+185) vs. Asu Almabayev (-225)
- Brad Katona (+185) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-225)
- Joselyne Edwards (-258) vs. Tamires Vidal (+210)
- Jessica Penne (+160) vs. Elise Reed (-192)
- Melissa Martinez (-148) vs. Alice Ardelean (+124)
- Austen Lane (+250) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-310)
