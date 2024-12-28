UFC Wrapped: The Biggest Winners of 2024
2024 was a monumental year for the UFC, from hosting its tricentennial event to debuting at the Vegas Sphere, there was something for everyone.
As with all combat sports, there are winners and losers, so it's worth reflecting on the biggest winners of 2024 in the UFC.
Some notable winstreaks from 2024:
- Carlos Prates: 4 wins
- Charles Johnson: 4 wins
- Joaquin Buckley: 4 wins
- Diego Lopes: 3 wins
- Alex Pereira: 3 wins
- Andre Lima: 3 wins
- Asu Almabaev: 3 wins
- Bryan Battle: 3 wins
- Gillian Robertson: 3 wins
- Youssef Zalal: 3 wins
- Jean Silva: 3 wins
- Jasmine Jasucdavicius: 3 wins
- Brandon Royval: 2
- Caio Borralho: 2 wins
- Dominick Reyes: 2 wins
- Ilia Topuria: 2 wins
Title Accomplishments
Alex Pereira made for 2024 men's fighter of the year with his three short-notice title victories. However, 'Poatan's' accomplishments were overshadowed by Ilia Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back-to-back performances.
Who literally won the most?
Charles Johnson, Carlos Prates, and Joaquin Buckley each notched four wins in the Octagon this year. Johnson's wins were against elite flyweight competition, and is also a return to form since his three-fight losing streak in 2023. Prates was an instant-favorite with four walk-off knockouts. Buckley legitimized himself as a top welterweight contender by TKO'ing Colby Covington at UFC Tampa.
One & Done
Jon Jones fought once and defended his heavyweight title, extending his reign. Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed her belt against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306.
Comeback season
2024 was a great year for comebacks. Dominick Reyes recouped from his four-fight losing streak with a two-fight winning streak against Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith. Youssef Zalal returned after being cut from the UFC to piece together a three-fight UFC submission streak.
Brandon Royval reinserted himself into the flyweight title picture by defeating Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira back-to-back.
