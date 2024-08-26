WWE and WCW Legend "Sycho" Sid Vicious Dies at 63, Son Issues Statement
The wrestling world is mourning the passing of Sid Eudy, known to fans as "Sycho" Sid Vicious.
Sid's son, Gunnar Eudy, had the following post on Facebook confirming the passing of his legendary father, who was 63 years old.
"In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy
Dear friends and family,
I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.
Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy."
Sid Eudy Passes Away at 63
"Sycho" Sid Vicious certainly won't soon be forgetten. The late wrestling legend made his mark in WWE and WCW, reigning as a world champion in both companies. He had become quite a fan favorite on social media due to his years of meme-worthy content on TV long before platforms such as 'X' had been established.
In the ring, Sid was viewed as an intimidating big man who was agile enough to be seen as more than just a vanilla monster heel. Many fans look back at his feud with Shawn Michaels in 1996 going into '97 quite fondly.
Eudy wrestled his final match back in 2017. He defeated Paul Rosenberg at the GNW 10th Anniversary Supershow.
We here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated send our condolences to the family and friends of Sid Eudy.
