WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles, McIntyre is Home
It's a big day for WWE and fans in Glasgow, Scotland, as Clash at the Castle 2024 is here and we'll be providing live coverage of the PLE.
Scotland's own Drew McIntyre will look to win his fourth world title under the WWE banner when he meets World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest inside the OVO Hydro. McIntyre's WrestleMania 40 moment was cut short thanks to CM Punk and Priest, who successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract mere minutes after McIntyre pinned Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion.
McIntyre will be looking for vindication tonight in front of a raucous crowd that is sure to be on his side.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Live Results
Also on the docket for today's card will be an Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. This will be an "I Quit" match thanks to AJ's fake retirement stunt.
The WWE Women's Championship will also be at stake. Bayley will put her title up for grabs against Scotland's own Piper Niven. In the buildup to this title scrap, Niven has gotten the edge over Bayley. Can the "Role Model" overcome the size and power disadvantage this afternoon?
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his gold on the line against Chad Gable. Leading up to the match, Gable has been heavily mistreating Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy. Will Otis finally snap?
There will also be a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The titleholders Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have two teams to worry about, as they'll face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, as well as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage right here beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates throughout the afternoon.
