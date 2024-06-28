WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Welcomes Jacob Fatu in MSG
It's time for an action-packed night of WWE SmackDown action.
The world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City will play host to tonight's episode of the blue brand. On the docket for this evening will be The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony to formally welcome Jacob Fatu to the faction.
Where The Bloodline goes, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens aren't far behind.
WWE SmackDown Results - Will The Bloodline Acknowledgment Be Spoiled?
Besides The Bloodline drama, there will also be three triple threat matches with Money in the Bank 2024 implications.
Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar will compete in a triple threat match for a spot in the men's MITB match on July 6th.
The other two qualifying matches will be in the women's division. Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell, and Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae will be featured tonight to determine who moves on to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
