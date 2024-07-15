WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Rhea Ripley Addresses Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio
Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a stacked one, and we've got you covered with live results.
The red brand heads to the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. All eyes will be on Rhea Ripley, who made her shocking return at the conclusion of WWE Raw last Monday. Ripley's presence led to Liv Morgan exiting through the crowd, while Dominik Mysterio received an earful from "Mami" for entertaining Liv's advances.
Will there be hell to pay tonight?
HUGE CONTRACT UPDATE ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM 2024
WWE Monday Night Raw - Damian Priest & GUNTHER Meet Face-to-Face
World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has done all he can to prove that he is the gold standard of Monday Night Raw, but his toughest challenger awaits. Ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2024 title showdown, Priest and GUNTHER will share the ring for a face-to-face segment tonight.
Drew McIntyre has been invited back to Raw after serving a brief suspension for striking general manager Adam Pearce. Will McIntyre do business in order to make a potential singles match with CM Punk possible for SummerSlam?
Fans will also be treated to a championship match this evening. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his gold at stake against Ilja Dragunov. Will a wild Bron Breakker appear to derail the title match?
We hope you're ready for another banger, as Sheamus will be in action. "The Celtic Warrior" will share the ring with Bronson Reed.
Also, we aren't done talking about "El Campeon" Damian Priest. He will be going one-on-one with Braun Strowman in non-title action.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live results and video highlights tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Make sure to keep hitting refresh on your browser for the latest updates and video highlights throughout the show.
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: THE BLOODLINE INJURES RANDY ORTON, CODY RHODES FORCED TO WATCH
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.