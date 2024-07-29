WWE Raw Results: Fallout from Shocking Segment with Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
The go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam 2024 is here, and we've got live results if you can't catch the action.
It's a loaded show before the big PLE this weekend. Tonight, we'll see Seth Rollins provide referee instructions to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. With Punk and McIntyre barred from getting physical before SummerSlam, it'll be interesting to see what transpires during their segment.
There's plenty more on the docket for Monday Night Raw this evening.
WWE Raw Results: Who Will Build Momentum Before SummerSlam 2024?
Finn Balor looks to deliver a blow to Gunther's confidence before SummerSlam. The two will collide in singles action before Gunther challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday.
One has to wonder what Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will have to say following last week's episode of WWE Raw. Dominik Mysterio told Liv Morgan to stay out of his life and chose to side with Rhea. What will be the fallout just days away from SummerSlam 2024?
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will also see matches such as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, and The Creed Brothers vs. Otis and Tozawa.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live WWE Raw results beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Make sure to keep hitting the refresh tab on your browser to stay up to date with video highlights and results.
