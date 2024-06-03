WWE Raw Tonight: Live Results, Clash at the Castle 2024 Looming, Liv Morgan Speaks
The Giant Center in Hershey, PA is ready for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
The red brand will feature an appearance from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who is expected to address her make out session with Dominik Mysterio when last week's episode abruptly went off the air. How will Dom respond to what transpired?
Don't forget, we're also on the road to the Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE in Scotland, which takes place on June 15th. Before World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest puts his gold at stake against Drew McIntyre, the "Archer of Infamy" will collide with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
That's not all in store for WWE Raw tonight.
Several Matches Announced for WWE Raw Tonight
There are two other matches previously announced for the show with Sheamus taking on Ludwig Kaiser, and The New Day facing Authors of Pain.
Since our Monday Night Raw preview article earlier today, three more matches have been announced.
Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor will square off with Dragon Lee of the LWO. Bron Breakker will go one-on-one with Ricochet after being a menace to "The Future of Flight" and Ilja Dragunov the past couple of weeks.
We'll also get to see the in-ring WWE Raw debut of Kiana James, as she'll face off with Natalya.
Check back on this page for updated Monday Night Raw results throughout the show. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to keep refreshing your browser for results and video highlights.
