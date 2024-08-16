WWE SmackDown Results: Can Roman Reigns Take Out The Bloodline Again?
We're just a couple of weeks away from WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, and we've got live results of tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Roman Reigns will be inside the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Last week, the "Original Tribal Chief" took out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline. Can Reigns get to Solo Sikoa like he did at the conclusion of SummerSlam 2024?
That's not all on the docket for the blue brand this evening.
WWE SmackDown Results: Queen Nia Jax Celebrates Championship Win
NIa Jax made good on her Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament victory by defeating Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Tonight, Nia will be joined by "Ms. Money in the Bank" Tiffany Stratton for her title celebration.
On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens relunctantly accepted Cody Rhodes' offer for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin 2024. Tonight, he goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller in singles action.
A pivotal tag team match will also be featured on SmackDown, as DIY and The Street Profits battle for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship.
After costing Andrade a chance to compete for the WWE United States Championship, Camelo Hayes will get a third match with "El Idolo." Can Melo finally prove he can get the better of Andrade?
Plus, Blair Davenport has been a thorn in the side of Naomi, and more recently, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Naomi hopes to silence Davenport in their one-on-one match.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Just keep refreshing this page for updates throughout the show.
