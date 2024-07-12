WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes Addresses Loss to Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline
Now that Money in the Bank 2024 has wrapped up, it's time for the aftermath with WWE Friday Night SmackDown results.
The DCU Center in Worcester, MA will play host to tonight's episode of the blue brand. After Solo Sikoa pinned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to end the MITB PLE, The Bloodline has now gotten even stronger. Will Solo lay down the challenge to Rhodes for SummerSlam 2024?
There's even more from the fallout of Money in the Bank 2024, including a young star who climbed the ladder to retrieve the highly sought after briefcase.
WWE SmackDown Results: Ms. Money in the Bank has Something to Say
Tiffany Stratton had a successful weekend, outlasting five other female superstars to guarantee herself a championship opportunity whenever she decides to cash in. It'll be "Tiffy Time" tonight, as Stratton will discuss her massive victory.
We will also see a tag team title rematch. Newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY will defend against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under one week after their highly praised championship match.
Speaking of tag teams, Apollo Crews will team with Baron Corbin to face Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto.
Bad blood has been brewing between Nia Jax and Michin. The two will get a chance to settle their differences tonight.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live results and video highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown right here beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
