WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline Speak After Attacking Paul Heyman
Before we get to Money in the Bank 2024, it's time for the go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and we've got live results.
Not only will the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada play host to MITB on Saturday, but it'll also hold tonight's episode of SmackDown. On the show this evening, we'll hear from Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline after they brutally attacked Paul Heyman, who refused to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief last week.
What will The Bloodline have to say, and how will Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens respond ahead of Money in the Bank 2024?
WWE LEGEND CONFIRMS MAJOR ROLE AT MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 IN TORONTO
WWE SmackDown Results - Massive Championship Match
There will also be championship gold at stake tonight. WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will defend against DIY. For weeks, Johnny Gargano has been trying to convince Theory that Waller is just using him.
Is Gargano right?
We'll also see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill hoping to put their rivalry with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell behind them. The two teams will collide later tonight.
While we're on the subject of tag teams, The Street Profits will also be in action. They'll be taking on Pretty Deadly.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE SmackDown right here beginning at 8 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep hitting refresh on your browser to stay up to date all night.
WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 PREDICTIONS: DOES DREW MCINTYRE GET REDEMPTION?
Read More WWE & AEW News
REPORT ON AEW CONTRACT STATUS OF RISING STAR SURFACES AHEAD OF DYNAMITE
TOP AEW STAR REPORTEDLY PLAYED MAJOR ROLE IN FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 HEADLINER HAPPENING
POPULAR FORMER AEW WORLD CHAMPION MAKES BIG RETURN ON DYNAMITE
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.