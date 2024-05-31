WWE SmackDown Tonight: Live Results Featuring The Bloodline, Nia Jax, and More
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which takes place inside the MVP Arena in Albany.
WWE is gearing up for yet another PLE. The company just wrapped up its King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show. WWE moves forward with the Clash at the Castle event set for June 15th. The only match announced for that card comes from Monday Night Raw, as it'll be Damian Priest putting his World Heavyweight Championship at stake against Drew McIntyre.
What movement will we see on Friday Night SmackDown?
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results Tonight
WWE has announced two matches for tonight's show. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of The Bloodline will be in a tag team match together for the first time under the WWE banner. The two were a legendary tag team in New Japan Pro Wrestling, calling themselves "Guerillas of Destiny." They will take on The Street Profits tonight.
Also announced is a singles match between Andrade and Apollo. Queen of the Ring 2024 winner Nia Jax has also been advertised to appear this evening.
You can expect Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to be on tonight's episode of SmackDown, as well as WWE Women's Champion Bayley. What will await the blue brand's top titleholders going into Clash at the Castle in Scotland?
You can keep refreshing this page for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Per usual, we'll be providing you with the latest updates and video clips of the action.
WWE SmackDown Results (May 31, 2024)
