‘You’ll See Me in UFC,’ Richie Lewis Talks Karate Combat Debut vs. 2X PFL Champ
What better way to hone your skills than against a former world champion?
Undefeated lightweight prospect and former wrestling champ Richie Lewis gets his wish at Karate Combat: Pit Submission Series 11, where he makes his grappling debut against his most experienced opponent to date in Lance Palmer.
Seven years his elder, Palmer (23-8 in MMA) was a two-time champion in the PFL and, like Lewis, comes from a stellar collegiate wrestling background, making their fight all the more interesting.
Lewis Talks Dream Matchup With Lance Palmer
"I wanna show my skills," Lewis told MMA Knockout ahead of his grappling match on Friday. "I wanna showcase them against high level talent. Lance was a great wrestler at Ohio State...Lance actually has a better collegiate background than I do. He is a four-time all American and one-time national finalist for Ohio State."
"I had a much better freestyle career, but in terms of like amateur collegiate, he has a pretty decorated career. Me growing up, I'm watching Lance Palmer compete. He's someone that I've always wanted to compete against."
A Step-Up In Competition
At 30, Lewis is still young in the game at 6-0 with a UFC contract in his sights. Lewis isn't your ordinary prospect from the regional scene, having trained with the likes of John Danaher and Conor McGregor; the current LFA Champ working on his game at the Goat Shed Academy in Miami.
"I still need to hone in on my finishing skills," Lewis said, with his last 3 fights going to decision. "So, what better opportunity than to do a pure grappling match against a high-level wrestler?"
"I think that's the most exciting part is having a foe that, that brings value, a name, brings high-level competition and experience. A lot of these guys that I'm facing on the regional scene are great fighters, but they can't be considered world class based on their accolades. Lance is a world class athlete and world class competitor... I'm training as hard as I can, I'm not taking this as a joke. I'm taking this as serious as a heart attack. I'm ready to compete and I'm ready to win and I'm ready to submit him. I'm ready to make a statement."
LFA Champ Lewis Eyes UFC By Year's End
Lewis believes a win over Lance Palmer, even under a grappling ruleset, will help propel him to where he wants to be, and that's the UFC. Lewis was scheduled to defend his LFA title last month but withdrew due to injury, hoping to return to the cage in February after this match on Friday.
"2025, we're going absolutely f****** crazy," Lewis continued. "I'm gonna submit Lance Palmer, I'm gonna defend my belt and then you might see me fight, do one fight for Karate Combat. If the UFC doesn't want me until Contender Series, we're gonna stay active. And it doesn't necessarily have to be in MMA. I'm a multi-sport athlete and I'm gonna compete across the board and I'm gonna get paid doing it."
"And yeah, you'll definitely see me in UFC by the end of the year," Lewis added.
