Forget Jon Jones, the Real Heavyweight UFC Champ Fights Next Month
While many MMA fans debate Jon Jones' title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and whether Tom Aspinall is the deserving challenger, another event flies under the radar.
Ngannou Is the Lineal Heavyweight UFC Champion
In boxing, the lineal champion is often described as "the man who beat the man." In MMA, specifically the UFC, that man is Francis Ngannou. Although Jon Jones currently holds the UFC heavyweight title, its true lineage traces back to Ngannou. He never lost the title in the cage—he vacated it. Until someone defeats him in MMA, Ngannou's lineal reign remains intact.
Ngannou vs. Ferreira at the Battle of the Giants
Until his defeat in MMA, Ngannou can be safely regarded as the greatest heavyweight on Earth. He fights next month on October 19 at PFL's first-ever super-fight event, 'Battle of The Giants'.
Ngannou might have lost some steam since his defeat to Anthony Joshua in boxing, but his debut in PFL MMA holds as much allure as ever. His opponent is 6'8" Brazilian wrecking machine Renan Ferreira, the PFL 2023 tournament winner and a prolific power puncher.
Even if Ngannou vs. Ferreira isn't for you, the co-main slot is occupied by Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco. Cyborg is arguably the greatest active women's MMA fighter right now, having defended her Bellator title five times and recently making a name for herself in boxing.
Five fights have been announced so far:
Battle of the Giants Full Card
- A.J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes
- Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
- Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
- Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
- Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
