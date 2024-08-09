WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Returns to Address Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
The blue brand heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma for this evening's episode. WWE SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns, who recently returned at the SummerSlam 2024 PLE. Reigns hit a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear on Solo Sikoa.
What will the "Original Tribal Chief" have to say about the new Bloodline?
WWE SmackDown Results: Number One Contender Matches
The post-SummerSlam 2024 episode of SmackDown will also feature a championship celebration for newly minted WWE United States Champion LA Knight. "The Megastar" defeated Logan Paul to lay claim to the gold at SummerSlam.
Speaking of the WWE United States Championship, we will find out the number one contender for Knight's hardware tonight. It'll be Andrade vs. Santos Escobar in a number one contender match.
WWE will also be running a bit of a mini tournament to determine who will challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tongs for the tag team gold.
The Street Profits take on A-Town Down Under, while DIY will meet Pretty Deadly. The winners of those matches will face off next week in a number one contender match.
All of this and more, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and a match between Jade Cargill and Alba Fyre will be seen on tonight's show.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Just keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET for the latest updates.
