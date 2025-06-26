$1.8 million star reveals why he returned to school after surprising NFL decision
Penn State star running back Nicholas Singleton could have been preparing for his rookie year in the NFL had he not decided to return for his senior season.
Singleton helped lead the Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history in 2024.
The Shillington, Pennsylvania, native was considered as one of the top draft-eligible running backs after amassing 2,912 yards rushing, 768 yards receiving and 40 total touchdowns when he chose to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft.
More and more college football players are deciding to exhaust their eligibility before turning pro, as the NIL era can provide generational wealth to the game's top athletes. Singleton holds a $1.8 million On3 NIL valuation ahead of his final season, one of the nation's top values at the position.
There are plenty of uncertainties surrounding where a prospect might land in the draft, though, and some players could make significantly more by returning to school when compared to what they would make on a rookie contract.
However, Singleton didn't mention NIL opportunties as a reason for his return. That decision ultimately came down to how Penn State's impressive season ended, and the fire that the 3-point semifinals loss to Notre Dame sparked within the program.
“We’re walking off, they’re celebrating because they’re going to the national championship. We just lost, we’re going home,” Singleton said Thursday via On3's Pete Nakos. “It was that moment, seeing everybody walk into the locker room, obviously sad. I couldn’t end my career in college like this. That was a big part in me coming back.”
Singleton was one of three key offensive weapons that elected to pass up the NFL for another chance at a playoff run, also including leading running back Kaytron Allen and starting quarterback Drew Allar.
All things considered, Penn State and head coach James Franklin benefit the most from Singleton, Allen and Allar choosing to stay home for another year.
But it does go both ways, as the Nittany Lions should contend for the playoff a second-consecutive season while providing their star trio with even more exposure in front of NFL personnel before next year's draft.
Penn State will open the 2025 season at home against Nevada on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS/ Paramount+).