$213,000 4-star QB prospect flips commitment to college football powerhouse
The recruitment of four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla took another turn on Tuesday.
Thomalla is a standout passer at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he ranks as the No. 13 quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound star led Millard South to a 12-1 finish and a Nebraska Class A state championship as a junior last season while completing 69.6% of his passes for 3,663 yards with 48 total touchdowns to three interceptions.
After announcing a top five of Iowa State, Missouri, Duke, Arizona and Virginia Tech in March, Thomalla committed to the Big 12's Cyclones on April 18. However, Alabama entered the picture with a scholarship offer on May 15 before officially hosting Thomalla two weeks later.
Thomalla remained committed to Iowa State until Tuesday, when he announced a flip to the Crimson Tide via On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Thomalla holds an On3 NIL valuation of $213,000, which ranks 29th among high school quarterbacks.
Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer are estimated to have raised $15.9 million in NIL funds for the 2025 season, per NCAA estimates, coming off the nation's No 3 class. For perspective, head coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones are estimated to have raised $7.5 million.
The Crimson Tide's addition of Thomalla marks the seventh commitment in the No. 10 ranked class in the 2026 cycle, featuring six four-stars alongside five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds.
The average NIL value of Alabama's seven commitments sits at $184,000, per On3.