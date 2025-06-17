Name Image Likeness

$213,000 4-star QB prospect flips commitment to college football powerhouse

JC Shelton

Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla (4)
Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla (4) / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The recruitment of four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla took another turn on Tuesday.

Thomalla is a standout passer at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he ranks as the No. 13 quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state in the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound star led Millard South to a 12-1 finish and a Nebraska Class A state championship as a junior last season while completing 69.6% of his passes for 3,663 yards with 48 total touchdowns to three interceptions.

After announcing a top five of Iowa State, Missouri, Duke, Arizona and Virginia Tech in March, Thomalla committed to the Big 12's Cyclones on April 18. However, Alabama entered the picture with a scholarship offer on May 15 before officially hosting Thomalla two weeks later.

Thomalla remained committed to Iowa State until Tuesday, when he announced a flip to the Crimson Tide via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Thomalla holds an On3 NIL valuation of $213,000, which ranks 29th among high school quarterbacks.

Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer are estimated to have raised $15.9 million in NIL funds for the 2025 season, per NCAA estimates, coming off the nation's No 3 class. For perspective, head coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones are estimated to have raised $7.5 million.

The Crimson Tide's addition of Thomalla marks the seventh commitment in the No. 10 ranked class in the 2026 cycle, featuring six four-stars alongside five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds.

The average NIL value of Alabama's seven commitments sits at $184,000, per On3.

Published |Modified
JC Shelton
JC SHELTON

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.