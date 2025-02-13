Arkansas NIL 50/50 Raffle Bill Dies in Legislature Amid Opposition
The Arkansas legislature failed to pass House Bill 1044, a measure that would have allowed state universities to conduct 50/50 raffles to raise money for NIL, scholarships, and athletic department expenses.
While the bill proponents saw it as a tool to help Arkansas remain competitive in the ever-changing NIL landscape, others questioned its practicality and long-term impact, particularly with revenue sharing for athletes set to begin in July and increasing federal scrutiny on NIL fundraising efforts.
HB 1044 sought to expand the funding mechanisms available to Arkansas universities by allowing them to hold raffles at home sporting events. The proceeds would be split between a randomly selected winner and the school’s athletics department. The funds could have been allocated for various purposes, including athletic scholarships, NIL compensation, facility upkeep, and general athletic department operations. The concept mirrors similar systems where raffles have been used as an additional NIL revenue stream.
State Representative RJ Hawk, the bill’s sponsor, framed it as a necessary step for Arkansas to keep pace with other schools in NIL fundraising.
“These universities, they work too hard. They work too hard fundraising and doing. Our student-athletes should have the best no matter what school you go to, whether it's UCA, Southern Arkansas, Harding, or U of A. Our schools should have the best, and this would have given them that,” Hawk said to THV11.
Despite these intentions, the bill faced significant opposition, particularly from members of the gaming industry, who took issue with the language of the legislation.
Saracen Casino Resort opposed the bill, stating that it didn’t go far enough and arguing there were better ways to raise money for NIL.
“We are all about collegiate sports, and we want to help raise money for NIL, but this bill as written needlessly cut out the folks most equipped and willing to help," Carlton Saffa, Chief Market Officer for Saracen Casino Resort said.
While on its face, the bill’s failure may seem like a setback for Arkansas schools looking to bolster their NIL efforts, its actual impact may be less significant given the broader shifts happening in college sports.
The House v. NCAA settlement, which, if approved in April, will introduce direct revenue sharing for athletes, allowing schools to pay players out of their budgets. While the specifics of its implementation are still unclear, this new system could make raffle-based NIL funding largely irrelevant if schools begin paying athletes directly rather than funneling money through collectives.
Given that reality, some may have seen the bill as a short-term fix for a long-term problem.
While HB 1044’s failure doesn’t necessarily mark the end of Arkansas’s efforts to improve NIL fundraising, it exemplifies the overall volatility of state-to-state legislation that has defined the NIL era.
The landscape is shifting rapidly, with revenue sharing looming, collectives facing increased legal scrutiny, and uncertainty about how NIL will function in the coming years.
In that context, the bill’s failure may not be a devastating blow to Arkansas athletics at all and more of a moot point.