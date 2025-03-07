C4 Energy Assembles Historic NIL Athlete Roster for March Madness
NIL powerhouse brand C4 Energy has worked with major names in the college football space - from now-NFL stars CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson to current draft prospects Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers - since 2021.
They are now expanding their basketball roster in a historic way ahead of March Madness.
The Austin-based company has signed a whopping 128 players prior to the NCAA Tournament, signifying one player on each potential tournament team on the men's and women's sides.
All-Americans Madison Booker of No. 1 Texas, Lauren Betts of No. 4 UCLA, Johni Broome of No. 1 Auburn and Mark Sears of No. 7 Alabama are among the top names joining the "C4 Bracket Breakers" roster. The campaign will include a mix of athlete-driven storytelling, exclusive locker room content and a paid media push from C4.
"The energy, passion, and culture of college basketball aligns perfectly with our brand," said Robert Zajac, CMO. "By assembling the C4 Bracket Breakers squad, we're not just celebrating the athletes -we're supporting their journeys, their victories, and the unforgettable moments that define the competition with a safe product that they use and trust."
Booker - who last year became the first freshman to win the Big 12 Player of the Year - repeated the honor in the Longhorns' new conference, in their first SEC season.
The likely first-team All-American is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Betts - the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and potential first-team All-American - is leading UCLA in three categories, including points (19.9), rebounds (9.9) and blocks (2.8). She will be a force to be reckoned with in the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament this month.
Broome is a National Player of the Year candidate on the men's side, leading No. 1 Auburn with per game averages of 18 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks. He is one of four players in Division I men’s basketball history to score 2,500 career points and pull down 1,500 career rebounds.
Mark Sears - who next faces off against Broome and Auburn on March 8 - leads Alabama with 19.5 points and 5.0 assists per game.