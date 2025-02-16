Clemson Tigers Baseball Stands Out with NIL Deal, Help From MLB Star
The Clemson Tigers baseball team is projected to be one of the best in the country in 2025 and they will be accomplishing their success in style thanks to a unique name, image and likeness partnership.
In late January, it was announced that Clemson would be partnering with Absolutely Ridiculous, a company that has successfully fused sports, art and self-expression of players in gear they can wear on the field.
“The intent was to make an art piece with an infusion of culture, to get the creative juices out there,” said the company’s award-winning artist and creative director, who goes by X, via Caleb Mezzy of The Athletic.
The Tigers are the first collegiate team to have a partnership with Absolutely Ridiculous, which is going to outfit the team with fielding gloves and sliding mitts, allowing each player to express their individuality on the field.
One of their ACC rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers, has a deal with one of their competitors, the Wilson-owned Evoshield that will provide their players with gear.
“(Absolutely Ridiculous’) products not only shine a spotlight on a player’s individual personality, but it has pioneered a new and different way to build fun and camaraderie into team sports,” coach Erik Bakich said in a press release announcing the deal.
With some competing companies looking to imitate what Absolutely Ridiculous has achieved since being turned down by top baseball glove brands, they have one thing that sets them apart — New York Yankees star, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
What started as a direct message on social media from X to the talented second baseman has blossomed into a long-term relationship as he is doing his part in growing the brand.
The director of culture and part owner in the company is going to be a big part of the partnership with the Tigers, playing an active role.
“In baseball, it’s not always easy to show the world who you are and we (Absolutely Ridiculous) are not only a baseball brand, we can do all sports through artistry and that type of mindset,” Chisholm said.
The popularity of the brand is beginning to grow and their gear being featured by one of the best college baseball teams in the nation is only going to help.
With encouragement to take an active role in collaboration with the company, Clemson now has something to pitch to recruits that other programs cannot offer.
The partnership with Absolutely Ridiculous could be what helps push a recruit to commit to the team knowing the perks that come along with it.