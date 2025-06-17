Diego Pavia reveals the amount that would have made him reject Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia is one of the SEC's top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season, but his standout run with the Commodores almost didn't happen.
Diego, a former unranked recruit, got his start within the JUCO ranks at New Mexico Millitary Institute before transferring to New Mexico State ahead of the 2022 season. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native went on to start all 15 games in 2023, earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors.
A breakout season behind him, Pavia received interest from Power Four programs as a potential transfer. However, he acknowledged that the Aggies could have kept him in the fold with an NIL package totaling at least $100,000.
“I would have stayed at New Mexico State for $100,000," Pavia said Tuesday on "Bussin' With The Boys."
Pavia apparently wasn't offered that figure and ultimately transferred to Vanderbilt, signing with head coach Clark Lea's Commodores for $150,000. After making $1,400 in NIL payouts at New Mexico State, Pavia jumped at the more lucrative opportunity.
"At Vandy – the quarterback they just brought in – they paid him way over $100,000, and they offered me $150,000," Pavia said. "But I didn't know that, you know what I mean? I'm going from $1,400 to $150,000. I'm like, 'Oh sign me up.' ... That’s how I took it last year."
The move has seemingly paid off for both parties, as Pavia went on to lead Vanderbilt to its first winning season since 2013, a year that featured upset wins over Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn and Georgia Tech.
Pavia (6-foot, 207 pounds) completed 59.4% of his passes for 2,293 yards with 20 touchdowns to four interceptions. He led all SEC quarterbacks with 801 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Pavia garnered transfer interest from at least on SEC program after the 2024 season, featuring an NIL package of over $4 million. Despite what would have been an opportunity at generational wealth, Pavia declined that offer to stick with Vanderbilt, which added several offensive pieces for their star quarterback over the offseason.
Pavia, having gained extra eligibility thanks to a favorable ruling against the NCAA, will take the field for his seventh season of college football in 2025.
Vanderbilt will open the season at home against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.