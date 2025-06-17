Elite CFB QB reveals he rejected over $4 million offer from SEC program
Top college football quarterbacks can demand extremely lucrative NIL packages on a yearly basis, sometimes prompting transfer portal bidding wars.
Former Georgia signal-caller Carson Beck reportedly signed a deal worth $4 million when transferring to Miami after the 2024 season. Similarly, Darian Mensah inked a two-year deal worth a reported $8 million with Duke after breaking out at Tulane last season.
The generational wealth that can be earned in the NIL/transfer portal space is certainly enticing, but not always a path that is taken.
Star quarterback Diego Pavia is set to return at Vanderbilt after leading head coach Clark Lea's Commodores to their first winning season since 2013.
The former New Mexico State transfer was a key part of upset wins over Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn and Georgia Tech. Pavia completed 59.4% of his passes for 2,293 yards with 20 touchdowns to four interceptions while adding another 801 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Pavia's breakout year caught the attention of at least one other program looking for their next answer at the position.
"I don't know if I'm supposed to share but anywhere from $4 to $4.5 million to leave and go somewhere else," Pavia said Tuesday on "Bussin' With The Boys."
Pavia didn't disclose which team made the lofty offer, but he did reveal that it was an SEC program.
That offer ultimately didn't sway Pavia away from the Commodores, although it was a "difficult" decision given Vanderbilt's unwillingness to match the $4 million offer.
"It was difficult for sure because you got coach (Jerry) Kill and coach (Tim) Beck relying on you to come back," Pavia said. "But it's, like, all a money game, and then you got other schools offering you $4 million and they (Vanderbilt) don't want to pay you $4 million."
Instead of using a large percentage of the NIL budget solely on Pavia, Vanderbilt focused on adding additional pieces like transfer wide receivers Chance Fitzgerald (Virginia Tech), Trent Hudson (Missisippi State) and Tre Richardson (Washburn).
And Pavia seemingly bought into that strategy, passing on what could have been a lucrative opportunity elswhere.
The rising SEC star wants to win games.
"They were telling me, 'We could pay you that, but we are not going to have enough money to go get these guys to go throw the ball around,'" Pavia said. "And it just made sense to me, man, I value winning over anything else."
Pavia and the Commodores will open the highly-anticipated season at home against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.