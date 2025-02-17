Former Michigan Wolverines Star Blake Corum Putting His Own Stamp on NIL Landscape
The former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has announced a new partnership with PeakNIL.
Currently, Corum is with the Los Angeles Rams but aims to continue his mark on the name, image and likeness world for like-minded collegiate athletes.
While playing for the Wolverines, Corum took full advantage of NIL opportunities. He leveraged his talents and funds to start a real estate business with his father, all while kicking off his professional career with the Rams.
Corum will elevate PeakNIL, enhancing his own business profile while opening the door for all college athletes behind him.
PeakNIL serves as a platform for all student-athletes to build up their image and their following. Working with a vast collection of social media sites, PeakNIL offers a base for athletes to promote their personal brands.
Corum's involvement will attract much-needed attention to company.
They offer proactive methods of brand enhancement, connecting their clients to opportunities such as product endorsement, podcast interviews, autograph signings, coaching lessons and inspirational video creation.
PeakNIL covers all collegiate sports, extending possibilities to every type of athlete.
Other notable athletes involved with the company include BYU's Jake Retzlaff, Texas Longhorn Brighton Mooney, San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee and Colorado State's Lavon Brown.
Corum first announced his new partnership on his personal Instagram page, showing off a custom puffer jacket from another one of his partnerships.
With PeakNIL, Corum has become an big-time spokesperson for the NIL game.
His real estate empire continues to grow alongside his professional football career, and with additional partnerships in the business world, Corum will grow the game for all student-athletes involved.
He broke through into the business world with the help of another Michigan alumni, Nathan Forbes.
Forbes has had his hand in the sports world for many years, pioneering some of the biggest trades and moves in the industry. His guidance encouraged Corum to pursue a career off the field in his spare time.
Corum's efforts supported by big names such as Forbes have already made big waves amongst student-athletes. Corum even appeared as a guest on a podcast with Forbes to discuss the financial freedom that comes along with taking hold of name, image and likeness.
During the offseason, many football programs will be looking to take advantage of NIL funds to enhance their team for the next season.
Corum has definitely elevated Michigan's program and will continue to inspire student-athletes across all sports, universities and industries.