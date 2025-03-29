Kentucky Basketball NIL Gives Program Early Transfer Portal Start After March Madness
In an effort to get a head start in the SEC, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope is starting his transfer portal and NIL scouting early.
Pope just wrapped up his first season with the Wildcats a little earlier than he would have liked. After an exit from the Sweet 16 on Friday night, he will be looking to start building for next season. Kentucky has been itching to get back on the same level as their competitors in the SEC, and in spite of the exit there is tremendous momentum to continue supporting Pope and the program.
So far, Kentucky's NIL apparatus has been able to raise around $5 million towards Pope's roster for next season. Although competing schools are somewhere in the $10 million range, the Wildcats will still notice the difference in the transfer portal.
In addition to the new resources that Pope has fought for, Kentucky will be have access to revenue-sharing dollars after the finalization of the House v. NCAA settlement, likely in April. SEC basketball programs will obtain some level of access to that revenue sharing, though football is likely to get the majority of the money.
The Wildcats could be major contenders in the transfer portal after proving themselves to be worthy contenders in the postseason. Following the end of this season, Kentucky will be losing a lot of talent, which is another motivator for Pope to get his school into a good place in the portal.
Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea and Lamont Butler will all move on, sparking the Wildcats' need for some new recruits. Already, Pope has his hands on the nation's No. 5 recruiting class, picking up a center and a guard. Kentucky will also need to pick up a point guard.
With access to some offensive power, Pope and his team will be looking at improvement from even the shortcomings of his Sweet 16 group.
According to On3, the Wildcats have a good chance in the recruiting pond. Between the NIL resources and the new revenue-sharing, Kentucky could make their way back into being a top program in the nation.
Pope left the NCAA Tournament on Friday night after a hard-fought battle, but his outlook for the upcoming season is bright. Pope is already well-versed in the business of the transfer portal after completely rebuilding last year's roster.
With the additional money, there's no telling what Pope will be able to secure for his second season in Kentucky.