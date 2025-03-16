LSU Basketball Star Launches New Music Video with Powerade
LSU Tigers All-American guard Flau'Jae Johnson is one of the most diversified college athletes of the NIL era.
Her on-court success speaks for itself, but the combination of her robust NIL portfolio, accomplishments as a hip-hop artist, company investments and community work set her apart from any other college athlete in history.
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Johnson teamed up with her long-time brand partner Powerade to release a new song and music video for "What It Takes."
The brand views the new track as an anthem for athletes and fans alike, celebrating the journey of perseverance, passion and pushing past the limits to make it the top.
"'What It Takes' is about the grind, the hustle, and the unwavering belief in yourself,” Johnson said. “As an athlete and an artist, I know firsthand that success isn’t just about talent – it’s about the work you put in every single day. It’s been incredible working with Powerade and Lyrical Lemonade to bring this vision to life and inspire the next generation of athletes to push the boundaries and reach for their goals.”
“Flau’jae is incredibly talented both on the court and in the studio, and we wanted to create
something that truly reflects her passion for both sports and music,” said Tom Gargiulo, CMO of
BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “’What It Takes’ is the perfect blend of energy and authenticity,
and with March Madness right around the corner, we’re excited for fans to tune in and turn it up.”
The All-SEC First-Team member originally signed with the Official Hydration Partner of March Madness a year ago and has been featured in multiple marketing campaigns to date.
Returning to further support Powerade in their NCAA Tournament activations are two-time defending national champion Alex Karaban of UConn, All-American candidate Caleb Love of Arizona and All-ACC star Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State.
Johnson's diverse NIL brand portfolio includes the likes of PUMA, Powerade, JBL Audio, an equity deal with Unrivaled and an investment in Bazooka Candy Brands.
The Tigers' leading scorer also purchased 20 acres of land in Atlanta to create future opportunities for the next generation. Her philanthropic work continues as she recently signed a partnership with Experian to help wipe out $5 million of debt for families in Louisiana.
Regardless of how Johnson and LSU fare in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, she is already etched in college sports history as one of my most unique student-athletes who has used her platform - both on and off the court - to leave a legacy of impact and service.