Major Texas Tech Booster, Founder of NIL Collective, Sells Company
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been working with their local NIL collective, The Matador Club, to produce a game-changing transfer portal class for the upcoming college football season. After achieving that feat, the Red Raiders appear to be in good hands for 2025.
In recent news, The Matador Club founder and major Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell has sold his oil and natural gas company. Double Eagle has been bought by Diamondback Energy for approximately $4 million. On3.com was among the outlets to report the sale.
Through his company, Campbell was able to help fund the Red Raiders' NIL ambitions. Ownership changes are said to go into effect on April 1.
Before the 2024 season ended, Campbell vowed to improve Texas Tech's efforts on the field, noting that if improvements needed to be made, he would make them. Working through and navigating the latest transfer portal process, Campbell was able to help support Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard in building an incredible class of transfers and recruits. He worked with
This wave of recruits was reported to be the No. 1 portal class, according to On3 and ESPN. The recruiting endeavors were so good other programs were looking into ways to get Blanchard to work for them. Among them was Notre Dame, before the Red Raiders inked Blanchard to a new three-year deal this month.
Two standout players that the Red Raiders were able to sign on offense included wide receiver Reggie Virgil and running back Quinten Joyner. Both should find a role immediately as the Red Raiders chase a Big 12 title.
The Matador Club and Campbell have supported the Red Raiders and their NIL efforts since 2022. In the beginning stages of what became a major business in collegiate athletics, The Matador Club secured 100 players and committed them to receive $25,000 in NIL money. These one-year contracts were just the first steps for Texas Tech to inch their way up the recruitment ladder.
Campbell commented on his newest business deal, stating that he was very happy to be seeing the core values of West Texas live on through the culture and work that Diamondback Energy would be doing.
Campbell remains on the board of directors for The Matador Club, and the university will continue efforts to enhance their athletic programs across the board. The Red Raiders will look ahead to achieving greater heights with their top-tier portal class, hopefully securing more wins in 2025.