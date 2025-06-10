Montana Army National Guard unveils NIL campaign with local university athletes
Name, image, and likeness advertising and marketing campaigns encompass a diverse range of goods and services. None is more important than the service the Montana Army National Guard (MTARNG) is providing through its recent NIL partnership. The MTARNG has partnered with athletes from the University of Montana and Montana State University to raise awareness of what the organization can offer recruits, and what they do for the local community in times of need.
The Army National Guard is the oldest military organization in the United States. They claim a lineage that dates back to 1636, and members have served their nation and community in numerous national disasters and wars across the globe, defending freedom and the American way of life. Partnering with local university athletes is a straightforward way to highlight the similarities between athletic team building and military team building.
The MTARNG shared pictures of the athlete visiting a local base, donning MTARNG gear, and highlighting some of the amazing equipment the organization utilizes in its various missions. The athletes also share pictures and videos on their own social media accounts to raise awareness among their peer group. To see more from the campaign, follow @joinmtguard on Instagram.