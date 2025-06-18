Nation’s No. 1 LB sets official visit to top NIL spender after Georgia trip
Some of the biggest NIL spenders in college football are in the running for the top linebacker in the country.
Class of 2026 five-star Tyler Atkinson has yet to make a commitment during a busy summer visit schedule.
Atkinson (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) plays for Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he broke the school record for the most tackles in a season before leading the Rams to a state championship.
The highly-coveted recruit posted a program-leading 197 tackles as a sophomore. He followed that record-breaking season up with 166 tackles (32 for loss), 13 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior, helping Grayson to Georgia's 6A state title.
Atkinson, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $389,000 ranks as the No. 1 linebacker, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 8 overall recruit in his class.
Atkinson's recruitment has intensified over the last month, beginning with an official visit to Clemson (May 30), followed by official trips to Oregon (June 6) and Georgia (June 13).
Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney are expected to spend $15.2 million in NIL funds on the Tigers' roster this year, the ninth-most in the nation, per NCAA estimates.
Head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs come in fourth nationally in that aspect at $18.3 million.
Atkinson's next official visit is scheduled to Texas, projected to be the top NIL spender in 2025. The Longhorns, coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances under head coach Steve Sarkisian, are estimated to allocate $22.2 million to field their roster this year.
The race for Atkinson's commitment is believed to be led by Georgia, according to recruit experts from On3, Rivals and 247Sports. The Bulldogs, coming off the nation's No. 2 class, have hosted the in-state product numerous times dating back to his middle school days.
Texas, Clemson and Oregon (19th in NIL estimates) shouldn't be counted out here, though.
The Longhorns signed the nation's top class in the 2025 cycle with Oregon finishing in fourth.
There is plenty of recruiting prowess among Atkinson's contenders to make his recruitment one to watch.