Nation's No. 1 QB inks exclusive NIL deal after state championship season
Class of 2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon continues to add NIL deals to his plate ahead of his senior high school season.
Brandon (6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds) led Greensboro, North Carolina's Grimsley High School to a 16-0 record and a North Carolina 4A state championship as a junior in 2024.
The Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in his home state, Brandon completed 77.1% of his passes for 2,814 yards with 35 touchdowns to two interceptions while also adding 625 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Brandon, considered as the nation's No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit, committed to Tennessee in August of 2024 and has maintained his commitment while taking multiple visits to head coach Josh Heupel's Volunteers over the last year.
Brandon has signed two NIL deals since his pledge, including agreements with 7UP and, most recently, Leaf Trading Cards.
"I never thought I would have my own trading card, so it's such a blessing," Faizon said recently in a video release. "It's a dream come true."
Brandon's On3 NIL valuation of $977,000 ranks third among high school quarterbacks behind Texas commit Dia Bell ($1 million) and Georgia commit Jared Curtis ($1.8 million).
Tennessee – backed by Spyre Sports Group and The Volunteer Club along side the new revenue-sharing model brought on by the House Settlement – is expected to allocate $15.8 million in NIL funds to the football program this year, per NCAA estimates.
Brandon is a part of a Volunteers' 2026 class that currently holds 10 commits and ranks 12th nationally.