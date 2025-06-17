Nation's top running back projected to demand nearly $1 million NIL package as true freshman
Four college football powerhouses are in the running for the nation's top running back, who is expected to demand an NIL package worth nearly $1 million as a true freshman.
The recruitment around five-star tailback Savion Hiter is reaching a boiling point amid an intense recruiting battle among Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Hiter (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) plays for Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia, where he is a standout in multiple phases.
Playing both running back and linebacker, Hiter totaled 1,698 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground while adding 199 receiving yards. Defensively, Hiter was credited with 56 tackles, seven sacks and an interception. Additionally, Hiter totaled three touchdowns as a returner last season.
The No. 1 running back and the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Hiter is expected to be the highest-paid running back among first-year players, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, who reported that the elite recruit will demand an NIL package worth $600,000 to $800,000.
"Hiter is also expected to be the highest-paid running back in the cycle," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "Depending on which school the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County five-star settles on, he is expected to sign a financial package worth $600,000 to $800,000 in Year One."
The report also revealed that Hiter has been working with King Konsulting and Adam McCann of Jordan Sports Group during his recruitment. McCann is believed to have a "strong working relationship" with Michigan general manager Sean Magee.
The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore have reportedly made Hiter their priority in the 2026 cycle and are believed to be leading his recruitment alongside Tennessee.
"McCann has a strong working relationship with Michigan general manager Sean Magee, who has a detailed plan when it comes to NIL and recruiting," Nakos wrote. "Hiter is Michigan’s top priority in the 2026 cycle, and the Wolverines are treating him as such. The Wolverines are also pitching Hiter on the MPower program, which includes internships and outside sponsorship deals."
Head coach Josh Heupel's Volunteers will host Hiter on an official visit this weekend after he previously took official trips to Michigan (June 13), Georgia (June 6) and Ohio State (May 30).
It should be noted that Hiter has not named a leader or set a commitment date as he continues to consider his options. It wouldn't be a surprise, however, for the highly-coveted prospect to announce his decision ahead of his senior season.