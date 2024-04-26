Michigan Star Blake Corum Prepares for NFL Draft in 'Days Off' Episode
Ahead of hearing his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Michigan running back Blake Corum stars in a new episode of Whistle's "Days Off" series, showcasing how he is preparing for his next football chapter.
Presented by Dove Men+Care, Corum's episode focuses on his training recovery - a spa day featuring body and mind treatments like a salt float and a sound bath - throughout the NFL Combine and team workout process leading up to Draft night.
The Offensive MVP in the Wolverines' National Championship victory over Washington, the All-American Corum finished his Michigan career as the school's all-time leader in total touchdowns, rushing touchdown, career points and set a single-season rushing touchdown record this year, which also led the nation.
A NIL trailblazer off the field, Corum was featured on Sports Illustrated's"Money Issue" cover last season and counted CELSIUS, Peloton, Wolverine Boots, SANA, The Realest, 7-Eleven and Burt Watson Chevy among his brand partners.
Prior to the NCAA Tournament, Whistle collaborated with global health and wellness brand GNC on a "Days Off" episode featuring North Carolina star Armando Bacot, another big-name athlete and NIL powerhouse.
Rounds two and three of the 2024 NFL Draft continue on Friday at 7PM ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.