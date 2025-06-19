$1 million 5-star QB, SEC commit makes history by winning Elite 11 MVP
Class of 2026 five-star quarterback Dia Bell made history at this year's Elite 11 Finals.
Bell plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he ranks as the No. 2 quarterback, the No. 1 player in his state and the No. 4 overall player in the country.
The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound passer took home Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2024 after completing 70.6% of his passes for 2,597 yards with 29 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding 561 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Bell, who holds an On3 NIL valuation of $1 million entering his senior season, committed to the SEC's Texas Longhorns back in June of last year and has maintained his pledge to head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. despite heavy interest from top programs.
The Longhorns are estimated to spend $22.2 million on their roster in 2025, per NCAA estimates, which ranks first nationally.
The Elite 11 quarterback competition, showcasing some of the top high school passers in the nation, hosted Bell as a finalist this week.
He competed alongside a couple of five-star quarterbacks in including Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon and Houston commit Keisean Henderson, with more than a dozen other competitors.
In the end, Bell took home Elite 11 Finals MVP honors, making history as the first ever Texas commit to win the award.
Bell is line to be the next talented Longhorns' quarterback after Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.
Texas, which finished with the top class in the 2025 cycle, currently holds the nation's No. 17 class of 2026 with much of the cycle remaining.